Milwaukee Bucks
Bucks reunite DeMarre Carrol with Mike Budenholzer after hiring him as assistant coach

The Bucks also hired former Jazz assistant coach Vince Legarza

Associated Press
The Milwaukee Bucks have hired former NBA player DeMarre Carroll and former Utah Jazz assistant coach Vince Legarza as assistant coaches.

Thabo Sefolosha #25 of the Atlanta Hawks battles for a rebound with Terrance Ross #31 and DeMarre Carroll #5 of the Toronto Raptors defends during the second half of an NBA game at Air Canada Centre on December 16, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. 

Carroll will be reunited with Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer after playing for him with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-15. His 11-season NBA playing career also included stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs. Carroll most recently played with San Antonio and Houston in the 2019-20 season.

DeMarre Carroll #9 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on January 9, 2019 at Barclays Center in New York City, New York.

Legarza spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the Jazz. Before Utah, Legarza spent three seasons in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ player development department.

DeMarre Carroll #9 of the Houston Rockets shoots agains the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of an NBA basketball game  at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 14, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. 

In other moves, the Bucks promoted Charles Lee from assistant coach to associate head coach, promoted Blaine Mueller from head video coordinator to assistant coach, and promoted Sidney Dobner from assistant video coordinator to head video coordinator. This will mark the ninth season that Lee has worked on one of Budenholzer’s staffs.