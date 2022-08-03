Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers
Published

Lakers' Russell Westbrook signs with new agent: report

Westbrook is entering the final year of his contract

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has signed with a new agent weeks after parting ways with his agent of 14 years due to "irreconcilable differences."

On Monday, Westbrook signed with Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, according to ESPN.

Russell Westbrook, #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers, handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.  

Russell Westbrook, #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers, handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.   (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It has been an offseason of great uncertainty for Westbrook, whose name has been bandied about in multiple trade proposals after a disastrous first season as a member of the Lakers

In late June, Westbrook opted-in to his $47.1 million player option, the last year of his five-year, $206 million contract. Shortly after that news, Thad Foucher, who has worked with Westbrook for the entirety of his NBA career, announced that the two were no longer working together. 

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, #0, tries to drive on Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell, left, in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, #0, tries to drive on Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell, left, in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

In a statement to ESPN announcing the split, Foucher said he felt the best option for Westbrook moving forward was for the nine-time All-Star to play out the final season of his contract in Los Angeles. A proposition that appeared to counter Westbrook’s preference. 

"Now, with a possibility of a fourth trade in four years, the marketplace is telling the Lakers they must add additional value with Russell in any trade scenario," Foucher said in his statement.  "And even then, such a trade may require Russell to immediately move on from the new team via buyout.

"My belief is that this type of transaction only serves to diminish Russell’s value and his best option is to stay with the Lakers, embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered. Russell is a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player and will prove that again before he is retired."

"Unfortunately, irreconcilable differences exist as to his best pathway forward and we are no longer working together. I wish Russell and his family the very best."

Russell Westbrook is seen outside Amiri during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France. 

Russell Westbrook is seen outside Amiri during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France.  (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Westbrook’s first year in Los Angeles did not go as planned, with the Lakers going 33-49 and missing out of the playoffs. The fit between LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Westbrook never materialized, with Westbrook averaging his lowest points per game totals since his second season in the league. 

The Lakers hired first-year head coach Darvin Ham in June. Ham was an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks since the 2018 season. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.