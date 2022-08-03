Lakers' Russell Westbrook signs with new agent: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has signed with a new agent weeks after parting ways with his agent of 14 years due to "irreconcilable differences."

On Monday, Westbrook signed with Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, according to ESPN.

It has been an offseason of great uncertainty for Westbrook, whose name has been bandied about in multiple trade proposals after a disastrous first season as a member of the Lakers .

In late June, Westbrook opted-in to his $47.1 million player option, the last year of his five-year, $206 million contract. Shortly after that news, Thad Foucher, who has worked with Westbrook for the entirety of his NBA career, announced that the two were no longer working together.

In a statement to ESPN announcing the split, Foucher said he felt the best option for Westbrook moving forward was for the nine-time All-Star to play out the final season of his contract in Los Angeles. A proposition that appeared to counter Westbrook’s preference.

"Now, with a possibility of a fourth trade in four years, the marketplace is telling the Lakers they must add additional value with Russell in any trade scenario," Foucher said in his statement. "And even then, such a trade may require Russell to immediately move on from the new team via buyout.

"My belief is that this type of transaction only serves to diminish Russell’s value and his best option is to stay with the Lakers, embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered. Russell is a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player and will prove that again before he is retired."

"Unfortunately, irreconcilable differences exist as to his best pathway forward and we are no longer working together. I wish Russell and his family the very best."

Westbrook’s first year in Los Angeles did not go as planned, with the Lakers going 33-49 and missing out of the playoffs. The fit between LeBron James , Anthony Davis, and Westbrook never materialized, with Westbrook averaging his lowest points per game totals since his second season in the league.

The Lakers hired first-year head coach Darvin Ham in June. Ham was an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks since the 2018 season.