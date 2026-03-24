Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Milwaukee Bucks

NBPA calls out tanking as Bucks weigh Giannis Antetokounmpo shutdown

Bucks ownership said the team and Antetokounmpo will jointly decide on a path forward amid injury issues

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Bucks reportedly want to shut down Giannis Antetokounmpo, Should get traded? | The Herd Video

Bucks reportedly want to shut down Giannis Antetokounmpo, Should get traded? | The Herd

A report came out that the Milwaukee Bucks want to shut down Giannis Antetokounmpo for the rest of the season. Jason McIntyre asks if the superstar should request a trade out of Milwaukee.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Last month's NBA trade deadline came and went with no deal reached for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks entered Tuesday in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, outside the NBA playoff picture. The past few seasons in Milwaukee have been marked by disappointing results, leading to coach Mike Budenholzer's exit and speculation that Antetokounmpo could seek a change of scenery.

Antetokounmpo has seen limited action in the 2025-26 season, appearing in 36 games — putting him on track for a career-low total. He hasn’t taken the court since Milwaukee’s 134-123 win over the Indiana Pacers on March 15. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Giannis Antetokounmpo with the basketball during a Bucks game

Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on Jan. 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.    (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Despite a knee hyperextension and bone bruise, the Bucks’ slim odds of qualifying for the NBA play-in and just 12 games left in Milwaukee’s regular-season schedule, Antetokounmpo appears willing to play down the stretch. The Athletic first reported the Bucks approached him about sitting out, an idea he was not interested in.

However, his stance conflicts with the Bucks’ reported push to keep the two-time NBA MVP sidelined for the rest of the season. 

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO STICKS WITH BUCKS AS NBA TRADE DEADLINE PASSES DESPITE SOME INTEREST

The reported dispute prompted a response from the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), the union representing NBA players.

"The Player Participation Policy was designed by the league to hold teams accountable and ensure that when an All-Star like Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy and ready to play, he is on the court," the statement from the NBPA read.

NBA logo on a basketball court

A basketball is placed on the court next to an NBA logo during a break in the first half of a 2023 NBA Summer League game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"Unfortunately, anti-tanking policies are only as effective as their enforcement; fans, broadcast partners, and the integrity of the game itself will continue to suffer as long as ownership goes unchecked. We look forward to collaborating with the NBA on meaningful new proposals that will directly address and discourage tanking."

Giannis Antetokounmpo in action during a game

Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) of the Milwaukee Bucks in action against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum on Jan. 21, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.  (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.6 points and 9.8 rebounds this season but has not yet been medically cleared to return.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue