NBPA calls out tanking as Bucks weigh Giannis Antetokounmpo shutdown

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Last month's NBA trade deadline came and went with no deal reached for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks entered Tuesday in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, outside the NBA playoff picture. The past few seasons in Milwaukee have been marked by disappointing results, leading to coach Mike Budenholzer's exit and speculation that Antetokounmpo could seek a change of scenery.

Antetokounmpo has seen limited action in the 2025-26 season, appearing in 36 games — putting him on track for a career-low total. He hasn’t taken the court since Milwaukee’s 134-123 win over the Indiana Pacers on March 15.

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Despite a knee hyperextension and bone bruise, the Bucks’ slim odds of qualifying for the NBA play-in and just 12 games left in Milwaukee’s regular-season schedule, Antetokounmpo appears willing to play down the stretch. The Athletic first reported the Bucks approached him about sitting out, an idea he was not interested in.

However, his stance conflicts with the Bucks’ reported push to keep the two-time NBA MVP sidelined for the rest of the season.

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO STICKS WITH BUCKS AS NBA TRADE DEADLINE PASSES DESPITE SOME INTEREST

The reported dispute prompted a response from the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), the union representing NBA players.

"The Player Participation Policy was designed by the league to hold teams accountable and ensure that when an All-Star like Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy and ready to play, he is on the court," the statement from the NBPA read.

"Unfortunately, anti-tanking policies are only as effective as their enforcement; fans, broadcast partners, and the integrity of the game itself will continue to suffer as long as ownership goes unchecked. We look forward to collaborating with the NBA on meaningful new proposals that will directly address and discourage tanking."

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Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.6 points and 9.8 rebounds this season but has not yet been medically cleared to return.

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