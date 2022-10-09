Buccaneers security tackles young intruder during game vs. Falcons

Another week, another fan running onto an NFL field during a game.

A boy was tackled by Raymond James Stadium security guards when he ran onto the field during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.

The Bucs were setting up for an extra point at the time after scoring their first touchdown in the first half.

The boy’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is just 10 years old, though a police officer disputed that. Authorities didn't release information about the boy because he is a juvenile.

The mother reportedly has several children and didn’t know which one jumped onto the field.

There have been no charges filed, and no arrest was made, according to Tampa Police Department spokesman Lt. Abe Carmack.

We’ve already seen multiple scenarios in which fans have run onto a field this season, the most recent a demonstration by an animal rights activist carrying a pink smoke bomb during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams Monday at Levi’s Stadium.

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive end Takkarist McKinley helped security by tackling the protester. Direct Action Everywhere claimed responsibility for the demonstration, and a source familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital the man involved is thinking about potential legal action against the players and the NFL.

"I’m pretty sure it’s going to keep happening," Wagner said recently. "But you never know what that person’s got in their pocket, their hands, whatever. Kind of like what I said after the game. So there’s consequences for your actions."

There was also an incident with a fan on the field during Week 1 between the Rams and Buffalo Bills to kick off the NFL season.

The incident during the Bucs' game didn’t appear to be a political demonstration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.