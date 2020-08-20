Buccaneers’ Ryan Jensen and Tom Brady talk about rear end sweat issue: 'I knew it was coming'

Things between Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ center Ryan Jensen and his new quarterback Tom Brady got very personal recently.

Jensen revealed in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times published on Wednesday that he and the six-time Super Bowl champion discussed Jensen’s rear end sweat and how that might impact Brady’s playing.

“He started talking about the sweat and what he’s had centers do in the past,” Jensen said. “I knew it was coming. I’d seen an article last year or so talking about just that so I knew that conversation was going to be had.”

Brady’s proposal? A towel and some more powder.

“It’s an adjustment a little bit having a towel down the rear side, but if that’s what Tom wants and that’s going to help him be a better quarterback, I’m gonna do what I have to do,” Jensen said.

“I just wasn’t sure what it would be like at first but, it’s a pretty easy transition. And now it’s just a couple extra things during practice I got to do, change out the towel, add a little bit more powder. It’s really not a burden at all for me.”

Brady has received more than just a warm welcome from his teammates in Tampa.

Star wide receiver Mike Evans has already said that Brady already stands as one of his favorite teammates.

“He’s the GOAT, on and off the field,” Evans told ESPN. "It’s crazy. He’s a superstar -- the most accomplished player in our game in history, and he’s just like everybody else."

“He’s a real down-to-earth guy. He’s already up there as one of my favorite teammates, and we’ve only had a few practices together. So that says a lot. I’m learning a lot from him and hopefully, we can tear it up this year.”

