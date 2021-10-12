Buccaneers will remove Jon Gruden from Ring of Honor, team announces

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Tuesday that they will remove former Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden from their Ring of Honor after The New York Times reported that he made racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, among others.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity, and inclusion for many years," the team said in a statement. "While we acknowledge Jon Gruden's contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor."

Gruden, who was in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract, released a statement following the decision to resign.

PACKERS' AARON RODGERS ON JON GRUDEN: 'THOSE OPINIONS DON'T HAVE A PLACE IN THE GAME'

"I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders," Gruden said. "I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."

Gruden, who coached Tampa Bay from 2002 to 2008, led the Bucs to a Super Bowl XXXVII victory over the then-Oakland Raiders. He finished with a 57-55 overall record during his time with the Bucs.

Gruden was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2017.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Raiders owner Mark Davis said last week that the email about Smith was "disturbing and not what the Raiders stand for" and said the team was reviewing the additional correspondence.

Raiders assistant coach Rich Bisaccia was named the team’s interim head coach.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.