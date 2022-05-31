Buccaneers cut WR Travis Jonsen after DUI arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Jonsen’s NFL offseason just got a little longer.

Jonsen, who’s spent parts of each of the last two seasons on the Buccaneers’ practice squad and who had currently been on Tampa’s offseason roster, was cut by the Bucs on Tuesday. His release comes one day after the wide receiver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Per the Tampa Bay Times, police observed Jonsen’s car "straddling lane markers, speeding and weaving," in the early hours of Memorial Day.

The behavior was considered "indicative of impairment," prompting police to pull Jonsen over.

After refusing a breathalyzer, Jonsen was arrested at 3:18 am. He was released from jail later Monday after posting a $500 bond.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles then confirmed on Tuesday, per NFL.com, that Jonsen will be cut from the team.

Shortly after Jonsen’s Monday arrest, Tampa Bay GM Jason Licht released the following statement: "We expect members of our organization to uphold the high standards that have been established. We are aware of the situation regarding Travis Jonsen earlier this morning and will refrain from further comment at this time while the legal process continues."

Jonsen, 25, was undrafted out of Montana State. Aside from two stints on the Bucs’ practice squad, he was also briefly with Detroit.

He is yet to appear in an NFL game.

