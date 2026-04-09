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The Masters

Kevin Hart caddies for Bryson DeChambeau in Augusta National debut, delivering hilarious Par 3 Contest moments

Hart told DeChambeau he only needed one shot before stepping up to the ball at the 9th hole

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Kevin Hart said he's been bitten by the golf bug. The award-winning actor and comedian make his debut at the historic Augusta National Golf Club on Wednesday for the annual Par 3 contest.

Held annually on the eve of the Masters, the contest draws competitors’ families — and occasionally celebrities like Hart — for a rare chance to caddie or even take a swing on the prestigious course. This year Hart served as two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau's caddie.

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Bryson DeChambeau reacts with caddie Kevin Hart at Augusta National Golf Club

Bryson DeChambeau reacts with caddie Kevin Hart during the Par Three Contest before the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 8, 2026. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

While the pairing of a native Texan and golf pro's with a Hollywood star may have seemed unlikley, the duo appeared to quickly form a connection at Augusta, with DeChambeau offering Hart some tips on the course.

When asked by ESPN about his goal for the day, Hart made it clear that he wanted "to be the best caddie that's every caddied."

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"I am not Kevin Hart the global superstar today. Please get that out of your mental. Not the movie star, the standup comedian that everybody knows around the world. Throw it in the bag. Today, I am Bryson's caddie."

Comedian Kevin Hart walking at Augusta National Golf Club

Comedian Kevin Hart walks to the No. 6 hole during the Par 3 Contest before the start of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2026. (Kieran Cleeves/Augusta National/Getty Images)

DeChambeau then revealed he first met Hart while the comedian was diving deeper into golf — a connection that eventually landed them as teammates at one of the sport’s most iconic courses.

"We filmed a video a couple of months ago called ‘Caddie Talk,’ just Kevin and me, as he was getting into golf. I said, ‘Let’s do something fun together,’ so I showed him around the course. He turned into a pretty good caddie — and now he’s got the job here at the Par 3 Contest."

Kevin Hart putting on the ninth green with Bryson DeChambeau holding the flag and Haotong Li recording.

Kevin Hart putts on the ninth green as Bryson DeChambeau holds the flag and Haotong Li records during the Par Three Contest before the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 8, 2026. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

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But Hart ended up doing more than what is typical of a caddie on Wednesday. When he arrived at the No. 9 hole, the comedian grabbed one of DeChambeau’s irons, stepped up to the ball and boasted he would need just one shot.

"I was built for this," Hart declared.

However, he wound up swinging and the ball falling into the water. The broadcaster gave Hart a slight reprieve pointing to the actor's lack of golf experience and the difficulty of making a good swing while wearing caddie attire. "That's alright, he just started golf seven months ago, golf's a tough game," the announcer noted. "I will give him the benefit of the doubt, it is kind of tough to swing in the caddie suit (and) with no glove."

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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