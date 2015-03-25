Bryce Drew, Valpo agree on new 10-year deal

Valparaiso and men's basketball coach Bryce Drew have agreed on a new 10-year contract, the school announced Wednesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Drew, who famously made a buzzer-beater to give Valparaiso its first NCAA Tournament win in 1998, replaced his father Homer as head coach in May 2011.

The younger Drew is 55-25 as head coach of the Crusaders, including 7-5 this season. He was the fastest coach in program history to reach 50 wins, doing it in the second game this season.

He led the Crusaders to regular-season Horizon League titles in his first two seasons and a berth in the NCAA Tournament in the second season.

Drew said in a statement that "coming to work does not feel like a job but a part of who I am."

He graduated from the school in 1998 after starting for four years on the basketball team and played six seasons in the NBA for the Rockets, Bulls and Hornets, averaging 4.4 points in 243 career games.