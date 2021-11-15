Bruce Arians rips Buccaneers following loss to Washington: 'We're a very dumb football team'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians wasn’t happy with his team’s performance against the Washington Football Team.

The Bucs were coming off a bye after their Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and many expected them to bounce back against a team that has lost four straight games, but Washington pulled out a 29-19 victory on Sunday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arians lashed out at his team after the performance.

"It has nothing to do with ability. It's about execution and being a smart football team. We're a very dumb football team. And that's a reflection on the coaches," Arians said, via ESPN.

In their game against the Saints, the Bucs piled up 11 penalties. Even though that number was lower in the matchup with Washington, Tampa Bay still managed to finish with six penalties, which included tight end O.J. Howard jumping offsides on the team’s first offensive play of the game.

CHASE YOUNG DIAGNOSED WITH TORN ACL, OUT FOR SEASON

"Energy and passion are very fixable," Arians added. "The penalties — they've gotta get corrected sooner or later. The first play of the game, they're shifting, and we jump offsides. They don't even run a play, and we jump offsides. The stupidity has to go away if we're gonna go anywhere."

Tom Brady only threw for 220 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Bucs wide receivers also had three dropped passes in the game. As a team, Tampa Bay had 273 total yards and 14 first downs, which were both season lows.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's very disappointing," Arians said. "It's very alarming to watch the energy at every practice and show up with a lack of execution and energy that it takes to win on Sunday. We've got a lot of soul-searching to do."

In Week 11, the Buccaneers will look to bounce back against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.