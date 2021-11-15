Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Bruce Arians rips Buccaneers following loss to Washington: 'We're a very dumb football team'

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians wasn’t happy with his team’s performance against the Washington Football Team

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians wasn’t happy with his team’s performance against the Washington Football Team.

The Bucs were coming off a bye after their Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and many expected them to bounce back against a team that has lost four straight games, but Washington pulled out a 29-19 victory on Sunday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after connecting for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after connecting for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Arians lashed out at his team after the performance.

"It has nothing to do with ability. It's about execution and being a smart football team. We're a very dumb football team. And that's a reflection on the coaches," Arians said, via ESPN.

In their game against the Saints, the Bucs piled up 11 penalties. Even though that number was lower in the matchup with Washington, Tampa Bay still managed to finish with six penalties, which included tight end O.J. Howard jumping offsides on the team’s first offensive play of the game.

CHASE YOUNG DIAGNOSED WITH TORN ACL, OUT FOR SEASON

Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with quarterback Tom Brady #12 against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on November 14, 2021 in Landover, Maryland.

Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with quarterback Tom Brady #12 against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on November 14, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

"Energy and passion are very fixable," Arians added. "The penalties — they've gotta get corrected sooner or later. The first play of the game, they're shifting, and we jump offsides. They don't even run a play, and we jump offsides. The stupidity has to go away if we're gonna go anywhere."

Tom Brady only threw for 220 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Bucs wide receivers also had three dropped passes in the game. As a team, Tampa Bay had 273 total yards and 14 first downs, which were both season lows.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington Football Team cornerback William Jackson (23) celebrates his interception of a pass by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md.

Washington Football Team cornerback William Jackson (23) celebrates his interception of a pass by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

"It's very disappointing," Arians said. "It's very alarming to watch the energy at every practice and show up with a lack of execution and energy that it takes to win on Sunday. We've got a lot of soul-searching to do."

In Week 11, the Buccaneers will look to bounce back against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com