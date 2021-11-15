Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington NFL
Published

Chase Young diagnosed with torn ACL, out for season

Chase Young suffered the injury against the Buccaneers

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, ending his 2021 campaign.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera confirmed Young’s status on Monday morning. It comes a day after Young went down rounding the corner on Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith during the second quarter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team reacts after an injury during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField on November 14, 2021 in Landover, Maryland.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team reacts after an injury during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField on November 14, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Young refused to be carted off the field and walked off with assistance. He joined his team on the sideline in the second half to provide support.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team is help off the field after an injury during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField on November 14, 2021 in Landover, Maryland.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team is help off the field after an injury during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField on November 14, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Young, 22, was named the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 after posting 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 15 games. The 2020 second overall pick came into this season with Defensive Player of the Year aspirations, but he was well off the pace. Young had just 1.5 sacks before the injury with two forced fumbles.

The Washington defense hasn’t resembled the 2020 cast that finished No. 4 in the NFL. Washington is the No. 27 ranked defense this season, with just 19 sacks after having 47 in 2020.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team is tended to by medical staff after an injury during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField on November 14, 2021 in Landover, Maryland.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team is tended to by medical staff after an injury during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField on November 14, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s been a nightmare season for 3-6 Washington, one that’s gotten worse with Young’s injury. Young will look to return for the start of the 2022 season.