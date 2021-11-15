Chase Young diagnosed with torn ACL, out for season

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, ending his 2021 campaign.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera confirmed Young’s status on Monday morning. It comes a day after Young went down rounding the corner on Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith during the second quarter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Young refused to be carted off the field and walked off with assistance. He joined his team on the sideline in the second half to provide support.

Young, 22, was named the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 after posting 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 15 games. The 2020 second overall pick came into this season with Defensive Player of the Year aspirations, but he was well off the pace. Young had just 1.5 sacks before the injury with two forced fumbles.

The Washington defense hasn’t resembled the 2020 cast that finished No. 4 in the NFL. Washington is the No. 27 ranked defense this season, with just 19 sacks after having 47 in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s been a nightmare season for 3-6 Washington, one that’s gotten worse with Young’s injury. Young will look to return for the start of the 2022 season.