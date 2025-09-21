Browns pay tribute to Charlie Kirk while memorial services takes place in Arizona

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cleveland Browns honored conservative influencer Charlie Kirk on Sunday ahead of their game against the Green Bay Packers while his memorial service was taking place in Arizona.

The videoboard at Huntington Bank Field showed a photo of Kirk with his family. He was shot and killed at an event at Utah Valley University earlier this month. Cleveland became the latest team to pay tribute to Kirk. The Buffalo Bills honored him during their game on Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kirk’s assassination sent shockwaves through the sports world with several athletes and figures speaking out against political violence and honoring the legacy that the 31-year-old left.

Several NFL teams honored Kirk with tributes before their games last week. Only a handful of organizations chose not to do it. Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones talked to reporters about the decision to honor Kirk.

ERIKA KIRK, AHEAD OF MEMORIAL SERVICE, INSPIRES CHRISTIAN STAFFER TO REMAIN 'ROOTED IN FAITH'

"We just all abhor violence. And it’s impacting us all. And, certainly, we all stand together on any front, relative to the threat of violence.… I was a young guy, but aware, in the ‘60s when we had huge violence, lost President (John F.) Kennedy and his brother and many, many others, Martin Luther King," he said, via The Athletic.

"It’s something that we all really need to just be aware of, support our law enforcement, and do everything we can to keep the violence in check."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Sunday, Kirk’s memorial service started at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona – the home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. The stadium reached full capacity as mourners from around the world descended on the city.