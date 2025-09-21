Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

Browns pay tribute to Charlie Kirk while memorial services takes place in Arizona

Several teams honored Kirk last week

Ryan Gaydos
Tributes pile up at Charlie Kirk memorial outside TPUSA headquarters in Phoenix Video

Tributes pile up at Charlie Kirk memorial outside TPUSA headquarters in Phoenix

Fox News national correspondent Jeff Paul brings the latest on the tributes to Charlie Kirk outside Turning Point USA's office in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Cleveland Browns honored conservative influencer Charlie Kirk on Sunday ahead of their game against the Green Bay Packers while his memorial service was taking place in Arizona.

The videoboard at Huntington Bank Field showed a photo of Kirk with his family. He was shot and killed at an event at Utah Valley University earlier this month. Cleveland became the latest team to pay tribute to Kirk. The Buffalo Bills honored him during their game on Thursday.

Charlie Kirk memorial

A memorial for Charlie Kirk is seen at Huntington Bank Field during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/David Richard)

Kirk’s assassination sent shockwaves through the sports world with several athletes and figures speaking out against political violence and honoring the legacy that the 31-year-old left.

Several NFL teams honored Kirk with tributes before their games last week. Only a handful of organizations chose not to do it. Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones talked to reporters about the decision to honor Kirk.

Charlie Kirk honored

An image of Charlie Kirk is shown on a large video screen before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"We just all abhor violence. And it’s impacting us all. And, certainly, we all stand together on any front, relative to the threat of violence.… I was a young guy, but aware, in the ‘60s when we had huge violence, lost President (John F.) Kennedy and his brother and many, many others, Martin Luther King," he said, via The Athletic

"It’s something that we all really need to just be aware of, support our law enforcement, and do everything we can to keep the violence in check."

More than 100k mourners expected to attend Charlie Kirk’s memorial: Report Video

On Sunday, Kirk’s memorial service started at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona – the home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. The stadium reached full capacity as mourners from around the world descended on the city.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

