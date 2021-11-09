Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns
Published

Browns' Nick Chubb tests positive for COVID-19, could miss game vs. Patriots

Both Chubb and running back Demetric Felton are vaccinated

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
The Browns could potentially be without superstar running back Nick Chubb for this week’s game against the Patriots after he was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on Tuesday.

Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (24) runs past Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. 

Chubb, who tested positive for the coronavirus, had 14 carries for 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Browns in their 41-16 victory over the Bengals in Week 9. The win put Cleveland at 5-4 for the season.

Rookie running back Demetric Felton was also placed on the COVID-19 list. Over the past two days, the Browns have had four positive tests.

Both Chubb and Felton are vaccinated, which means they have a chance to play in the game against New England. They have to be symptom-free and produce two negative tests 24 hours apart before they can rejoin the team.

"It’s like for every good news, there’s something bad that happens," said guard Wyatt Teller, who Tuesday signed a four-year, $56.8 million contract extension. "What is this, the world? But no, it sucks. I hope the best for them. I think they were vaxxed."

Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (24) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. 

"I really hope they’re back quickly, no symptoms. Let’s just hope that it was very minor. I wouldn’t wish that on my enemy. It does suck, but that’s something for them to handle and them to work on."

Running back Kareem Hunt was placed on injured reserve and is out with a calf injury, which means the only healthy running back on the Browns’ roster is D’Ernest Johnson. The 25-year-old Chubb has 721 yards and six touchdowns this season, despite missing two games with a calf injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com