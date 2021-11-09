Odell Beckham Jr. clears waivers, Packers emerge as top destination: report

Odell Beckham Jr. is officially free.

The superstar wide receiver went unclaimed and passed through waivers on Tuesday, which means that he is free to sign with any team in the league, according to multiple reports. The move frees up $3 million in salary-cap space for the Cleveland Browns; however, they owe Beckham $4.25 million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A new team will likely sign Beckham for the remainder of the year, and he will once again become a free agent in the offseason. Whenever Beckham decides to sign, it could potentially be his last chance to prove that he can stay healthy and play at an elite level.

Before Beckham went unclaimed during the waiver period, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported citing sources that he is prioritizing the Green Bay Packers as his top destination.

PACKERS' AARON RODGERS TAKES 'RESPONSIBILITY' FOR 'MISLEADING' COMMENTS ON VAX STATUS, READY TO FOCUS ON FOOTBALL

Beckham on the opposite side of wide receiver Davante Adams and on the receiving end of passes from reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers would certainly be a sight to see.

On Sunday, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on "Football Night in America" that Beckham wants an opportunity to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers or New Orleans Saints.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beckham and the Browns agreed to a restructured contract on Friday before the team released him.

In a little more than two seasons with the Browns, Beckham played in 29 games and caught 114 passes for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns. Injuries limited him to 13 games over the two seasons.

This season, Beckham has played through a shoulder injury. He’s been targeted the most out of any Browns receiver but only had 17 catches for 232 yards to show for it.