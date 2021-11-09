Expand / Collapse search
Odell Beckham Jr. clears waivers, Packers emerge as top destination: report

The superstar wide receiver went unclaimed and passed through waivers on Tuesday

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Odell Beckham Jr. is officially free.

The superstar wide receiver went unclaimed and passed through waivers on Tuesday, which means that he is free to sign with any team in the league, according to multiple reports. The move frees up $3 million in salary-cap space for the Cleveland Browns; however, they owe Beckham $4.25 million.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. Beckham Jr. has been excused from practice for the second straight day as the Cleveland Browns figure out their next move with the polarizing wide receiver, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

A new team will likely sign Beckham for the remainder of the year, and he will once again become a free agent in the offseason. Whenever Beckham decides to sign, it could potentially be his last chance to prove that he can stay healthy and play at an elite level.

Before Beckham went unclaimed during the waiver period, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported citing sources that he is prioritizing the Green Bay Packers as his top destination.

In this Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is introduced as he runs out on the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, in Cleveland. Odell Beckham Jr. says former Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams instructed his players to "take me out" of a preseason game in 2017. The Pro Bowl wide receiver sustained an ankle injury when Cleveland's Briean Boddy-Calhoun cut his legs out while he was with the New York Giants. Beckham said current Cleveland players told him that Williams instructed them to "take me out of the game, and it's preseason." (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

Beckham on the opposite side of wide receiver Davante Adams and on the receiving end of passes from reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers would certainly be a sight to see.

On Sunday, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on "Football Night in America" that Beckham wants an opportunity to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers or New Orleans Saints.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. Odell Beckham Jr. is being released by the Cleveland Browns, who are cutting ties with the polarizing star wide receiver and have officially ended his drama-filled stay with the team. Beckham’s unceremonious exit — not completely official — came on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, his 29th birthday.

Beckham and the Browns agreed to a restructured contract on Friday before the team released him.

In a little more than two seasons with the Browns, Beckham played in 29 games and caught 114 passes for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns. Injuries limited him to 13 games over the two seasons.

This season, Beckham has played through a shoulder injury. He’s been targeted the most out of any Browns receiver but only had 17 catches for 232 yards to show for it.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com