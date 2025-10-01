Browns name Dillon Gabriel starting quarterback for Week 5

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cleveland Browns made a change at the quarterback position on Wednesday ahead of the team’s Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Browns announced that rookie Dillon Gabriel will start at quarterback over Joe Flacco.

Cleveland selected Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Oregon standout tied an FBS all-time record for most touchdown passes. He battled with Kenny Pickett and Shedeur Sanders to earn the backup job in training camp.

Gabriel received some action already this season. In the 10 snaps he’s played, he is 3-for-4 with a touchdown pass and 19 passing yards.

Flacco, a Super Bowl champion, has gone without a touchdown pass in the last two games and has three interceptions in that span. The veteran quarterback has 815 passing yards, two touchdown passes and six interceptions through the first four weeks of the season.

It appears Sanders will continue to be third on the Browns’ depth chart. The Browns selected him in the fifth round of the draft out of Colorado. Sanders made eyebrow-raising comments last week in an interview with ESPN Cleveland.

"I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that," he said.

Sanders said he has been preparing as if he could be called upon at any moment.

"I don’t think playing or not playing is in my hands. I think, based on the situation, if things pan out where I play, then I’ll be out there ready to play. I’m ready to play right now," he said.

"I focus each and every day on what I gotta do, and just because of where I am on the depth, I don’t let that dictate my mindset each and every day. You don’t know what can happen or could happen. So, it’s really just keeping the mindset of staying locked in and staying into everything. Remaining focused on the same thing."

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Sanders.

The Browns and Vikings will play in London on Sunday.