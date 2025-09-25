Browns' Shedeur Sanders takes jab on current NFL starters: 'I'm capable of doing better'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders remains third on the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback depth chart, but he says he is ready to go whenever his number is called.

After watching quarterback play across the NFL through three weeks, Sanders said he is confident he could perform better than some current starters.

"I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that," Sanders told ESPN Cleveland.

Sanders sits behind veteran Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who was drafted two rounds earlier in April. But Sanders said he has been preparing as if he could be called upon at any moment.

"I don’t think playing or not playing is in my hands. I think based on the situation, if things pan out where I play, then I’ll be out there ready to play. I’m ready to play right now," he said.

DEION SANDERS PREDICTS SON, SHEDEUR, WILL START FOR BROWNS AT SOME POINT THIS SEASON

"I focus each and every day on what I gotta do, and just because of where I am on the depth, I don’t let that dictate my mindset each and every day. You don’t know what can happen or could happen. So, it’s really just keeping the mindset of staying locked in and staying into everything. Remaining focused on the same thing."

Flacco was named the starter by head coach Kevin Stefanski at the end of training camp in August. Through three weeks, he has not stood out compared to the rest of the league, but Stefanski has not made any depth-chart changes, with Gabriel still not backing up Flacco.

The conversation with Sanders began after ESPN Cleveland asked about comments from his father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who predicted his son would play at some point this season.

"Coach Prime" shared his thoughts Monday on the "New Heights" podcast, telling hosts Jason and Travis Kelce he has "got a feeling when it’s going to go down."

The elder Sanders also said he told his son to "be patient and be ready" for when the Browns call on him. He declined to specify when he expects Shedeur to make his first start, and the Kelces did not press him.

The Browns drafted Shedeur with the expectation of developing him for the future, with Flacco serving as a stopgap until one of the rookies is ready. So far, the coaching staff believes Gabriel is ahead, but the season is still young.

