Browns' Myles Garrett says he won't wear sleeveless uniform again after second drug test

After the Cleveland Browns came away with a 14-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings back in Week 4, star defensive end Myles Garrett announced on Twitter that he was drug tested after the game.

"I go sleeveless for one game and they hit me with a 'you got a random drug test in the morning,'" Garrett tweeted out after coming away with five tackles and half a sack in the win.

Now, through the team’s first six games of the year, Garrett had an NFL-high eight sacks, and he has recorded at least a half-sack in all but one game. On Tuesday, Garrett tweeted out once again that he was drug tested following the team’s 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.

Garrett wasn’t happy about the latest random drug test.

"I go sleeveless TWO TIMES and get ‘randomly’ drug tested BOTH times… I’d try 3 for 3 but they can miss me with the blood draw," Garrett wrote. "Not the vibe. #SleevelessMyles is retired."

Garrett put forth a solid performance against MVP frontrunner Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. He came away with one sack and three tackles, but Murray completed 20 of 30 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.

Next up, the Browns (3-3) will host the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.