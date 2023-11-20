Browns' Myles Garrett sets off alarms as he finds himself with Steelers helmet again

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett appeared to scare Pittsburgh Steelers players on Sunday as he ended up with a black and gold helmet in his hands after a play.

As the Steelers tried to get a first down, Garrett got in on the run. When he got back up, Garrett noticed the Steelers helmet on the ground. Steelers offensive lineman Broderick Jones quickly hopped over to the star defensive lineman to take the helmet back.

Garrett put his hands up as if to say he wasn’t going to throw it anywhere. He slapped Jones on the back of the helmet in the jovial moment. The Browns player talked to Pro Football Talk about it. Jones reportedly joked, "If anyone shouldn't have that helmet, you shouldn't."

Garrett responded, "Hey, I'm just trying to be helpful."

Steelers players are apparently a bit scarred from Garrett’s helmet-swinging incident during the 2019 season. The incident occurred in the fourth quarter of the two teams’ game. Mason Rudolph dropped back to pass when Garrett took him down. Garrett took Rudolph’s helmet off of him and swung it wildly. A skirmish ensued and punches were thrown.

The NFL suspended Garrett indefinitely for the incident, which cost him the rest of the regular season. He alleged at the time that Rudolph directed a racial slur at him but the NFL found no evidence to support the claim. Garrett was reinstated in 2020.

This season, Cleveland moved to 7-3 with Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh. Dustin Hopkins hit the game-winning field goal for the second consecutive week.

Garrett has emerged as a candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He leads the league with 13 sacks and has 30 tackles this year. He’s also leading the NFL in forced fumbles with four.