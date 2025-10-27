Browns' Myles Garrett says he'd 'throw the whole performance away for a win' after record 5-sack game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cleveland Browns were hoping to string together their first win streak of the season on Sunday after a dominant Week 7 performance against the Miami Dolphins, but the New England Patriots had another thing in mind.

Cleveland struggled again offensively in the 32-13 loss to New England in Massachusetts, as rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw two interceptions as well as two touchdowns in the loss that looked close until a 21-point third quarter for New England.

Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett had an eye-popping individual performance, securing five sacks on quarterback Drake Maye.

But Garrett doesn't care what he does when the Browns record is 2-6. He’s getting sick of hearing the same questions each week after the game about how the offense isn’t backing up stellar defensive performances.

"It doesn't get any easier each week you ask me," Garrett responded to a reporter’s question on the matter.

"I would throw the whole performance away for a win."

Garrett’s performance was a franchise record, as no Browns player had ever recorded five sacks in a single game before. But instead of celebrating a brilliant day on the line of scrimmage, he was spotted slamming his helmet down in frustration on the Browns sideline.

Garrett’s second sack of the day set a new bar for pass rushers under the age of 30, as he hit the 108.5-sackmark to surpass Reggie White for the record, according to Cleveland.com.

Garrett’s talent is undeniable, but he made it clear this offseason that the chance to compete for a Super Bowl is what drives him.

It was a tumultuous offseason for the star edge rusher, as it began with him requesting a trade in February following yet another lackluster Browns campaign in 2024. Garrett was looking for a contract extension at the time.

"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl – and that goal fuels me today more than ever," he said in a statement. "My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

"While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl."

Browns GM Andrew Berry was steadfast in not wanting to trade Garrett, and about one month later, both sides came to an agreement on a massive four-year extension worth $123 million, which was a record at the time of signing. Garrett had a "change of heart," according to his agent, and was committed to helping the Browns move forward with the hopes of a Vince Lombardi trophy heading to Cleveland.

Garrett and the Browns defense have been doing their job in that chase, allowing the third-least yards per game of any NFL team this season (276.9), though the 32 points allowed dropped them to 17th in points allowed per game (23.0).

Meanwhile, the Browns offense is 31st in total yards per game (263.5) and 30th in points scored (15.8).

