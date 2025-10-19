Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Patriots' Drake Maye matches Tom Brady feat in win over Titans

New England topped Tennessee, 31-13

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has helped rejuvenate hopes for fans through the first seven weeks of the 2025 season.

Maye’s performance against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday certainly kept those expectations raised. He was 21-of-23 with 222 passing yards, two touchdown passes and a passer rating of 135.9 as the Patriots won the game 31-13. He was sacked four times but didn’t turn the ball over once.

Drake Maye waves to the crowd

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) waves to fans following an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The Patriots announced after the game that Maye matched a feat by Tom Brady. The team said Maye tied Brady for the most games with at least 200 passing yards, a 135 passer rating and two passing touchdowns in a single season with four.

Maye had already accomplished the feat in his second year and 20 games in. Brady was well into his NFL career in 2007 when he achieved the milestone. Brady hit the mark by Week 11 of that season.

Drake Maye finds his target

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Maye connected with seven different receivers. Stefon Diggs had seven catches for 69 yards. Kashon Boutte and Austin Hooper each caught touchdown passes.

New England improved to 5-2 on the year and are one up in the win column over the Buffalo Bills for the lead in the AFC East.

Drake Maye warms up

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Tennessee was playing its first game since firing Brian Callahan as head coach. The Titans fell to 1-6 on the season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

