Browns' Myles Garrett slams helmet in frustration despite history-making game

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was far from elated on Sunday even as he set a franchise record for most sacks in a single game with five.

In the latter stages of the Browns’ 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots, Garrett was seen on the sideline slamming his helmet down in frustration.

He has 112 sacks in his career. The second sack he got on Patriots quarterback Drake Maye set a new bar for pass rushers under 30 years old. He hit 108.5 sacks with the mark and surpassed Reggie White for the record, according to Cleveland.com.

Garrett’s 2025 has been tumultuous at best.

He requested a trade back in February following the team’s poor 2024 season.

"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl – and that goal fuels me today more than ever," he said in a statement. "My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

"While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

"With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

About a month later, Garrett signed a contract extension with the Browns. He agreed to a four-year deal reportedly worth $123 million. His agent explained at the time that Garrett had a "change of heart" and decided to chase a title in Ohio.

However, it appeared Garrett’s belief was shaken for a bit as they dropped their sixth game of the season.