Browns make decision on $230 million quarterback as season winds down

The Cleveland Browns have made a decision on quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has not played this season due to injury.

Watson, whom the team activated at the beginning of the month off the physically unable to perform list, did not get added to the active roster at the conclusion of his 21-day window.

Watson had been doing individual drills and running the scout team offense since being activated, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said it felt like the "right decision" not to activate him.

"Yeah, he’s done a great job with everything that’s been asked of him. I’ve gotten to see him just work so hard, whether it’s in the training room, by himself in the indoors with the trainers, on the practice field now for the last bit. But it just felt like this was the right decision for him and for us, and his focus will continue to be to help this football team and continue to get healthy and get stronger and all those types of things," Stefanski said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Watson tore his right Achilles tendon in October and then re-tore it during rehab in January. Watson, who signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract in March 2022, has been a major disappointment.

He was suspended for 11 games in 2022 after facing several sexual assault allegations from when he was with the Houston Texans. Watson has only played 19 games in four seasons with the Browns and has disappointed when on the field.

The Browns have a 9-10 record in Watson’s starts, while he has completed 61.2% of his passes for 3,365 yards with 19 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

It is unclear who will be the starting quarterback for the Browns next season. While Watson should be fully healthy, the team has both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel as options as well.

