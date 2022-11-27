Browns' Jacoby Brissett channels Tom Brady during press conference after electric victory

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett channeled his inner Tom Brady when he showed up to his postgame press conference Sunday following a win over his former New England Patriots teammate.

Brissett stepped up to the podium all smiles as he led Cleveland to a 23-17 win in overtime while snapping a two-game losing streak in the process.

"Now, I mean this as no disrespect," Brissett said. "But in the words of Tom Brady, that was f---ing awesome."

Brissett was 23 of 37 with 210 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. His touchdown pass came at a crucial time as it was thrown to David Njoku to help tie the game before sending it into overtime.

Njoku’s amazing grab was one of five for him on the day. He had 29 receiving yards as well.

Brissett then threw a 45-yard pass to Amari Cooper to set up a Nick Chubb short run for the game-winning touchdown.

Brady famously made the "f---ing awesome" quip earlier this season after he and the Buccaneers snapped a three-game losing streak. But now, he’s just making sure he can get the team into the playoffs.

The win lifted Cleveland to 4-7 on the season with Deshaun Watson set to return. Tampa Bay fell to 5-6 on the year as no NFC South teams are above .500.