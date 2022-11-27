Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns
Published

Browns' Jacoby Brissett channels Tom Brady during press conference after electric victory

Jacoby Brissett and Tom Brady were teammates on the New England Patriots

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett channeled his inner Tom Brady when he showed up to his postgame press conference Sunday following a win over his former New England Patriots teammate.

Brissett stepped up to the podium all smiles as he led Cleveland to a 23-17 win in overtime while snapping a two-game losing streak in the process.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett meets with reporters following the team's 23-17 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Nov. 27, 2022.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett meets with reporters following the team's 23-17 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard)

"Now, I mean this as no disrespect," Brissett said. "But in the words of Tom Brady, that was f---ing awesome."

Brissett was 23 of 37 with 210 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. His touchdown pass came at a crucial time as it was thrown to David Njoku to help tie the game before sending it into overtime.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett celebrates a touchdown during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Nov. 27, 2022.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett celebrates a touchdown during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Njoku’s amazing grab was one of five for him on the day. He had 29 receiving yards as well.

Brissett then threw a 45-yard pass to Amari Cooper to set up a Nick Chubb short run for the game-winning touchdown.

Brady famously made the "f---ing awesome" quip earlier this season after he and the Buccaneers snapped a three-game losing streak. But now, he’s just making sure he can get the team into the playoffs.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett walks off the field following the team's 23-17 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Nov. 27, 2022.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett walks off the field following the team's 23-17 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard)

The win lifted Cleveland to 4-7 on the season with Deshaun Watson set to return. Tampa Bay fell to 5-6 on the year as no NFC South teams are above .500.

