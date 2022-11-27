David Njoku's unreal touchdown catch leads Browns to upset Tom Brady's Buccaneers

It was 4th-and-10 on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 12-yard line, and the Cleveland Browns needed a touchdown to force overtime when Jacoby Brissett fired a pass to the middle of the end zone where David Njoku made an insane one-handed grab for the score.

The clutch catch led to a 23-17 overtime victory over Tom Brady and the Bucs as the Browns picked up their fourth win of the season in upset fashion.

When Brady got the overtime coin flip to go his way, fans grumbled, knowing he has the most game-winning drives in NFL history. But Cleveland stepped up and forced not just one but two punts in overtime, allowing the offense a chance for the upset.

Brissett used the Browns’ second chance to end the game well, finding Amari Cooper for a 46-yard pass that set up a Nick Chubb 3-yard touchdown run to send Browns fans home happy.

The start of this game worked out in the Browns’ favor as Brissett led a seven-play, 78-yard drive that Anthony Schwartz capped with a 31-yard rushing touchdown down the right side to go up 7-0.

But Brady, who has been playing better lately, found Chris Godwin on a 10-yard strike to tie the game.

Godwin had his breakout game of the season, hauling in 12 catches on 13 targets from Brady for 110 yards, a 23-yard reception being his longest. Brady used him to pick up first downs all game long.

Also, with the injured Leonard Fournette, Rachaad White got another start and totaled 64 yards on 14 carries, while catching all nine passes from Brady for 45 yards.

Brady had yet another game in which he threw more than 40 times, going 29 of 43 for 246 yards with two touchdown passes. His second came in the third quarter when he found Ko Kieft for a 5-yard touchdown on his only catch of the game.

But the Browns’ defense kept them in the game, waiting for the offense to capitalize on halted drives from the Bucs. They were able to sack Brady three times, with Myles Garrett leading the way in that category with 1.5 for a total 10 sacks on the season now.

Brissett would finish the game 23 of 37 for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception in what’s likely his final start of the season. Deshaun Watson can return next week for the Browns following his 11-game suspension, and the Browns have made it clear that Watson will be playing against the Houston Texans on the road next Sunday.

Chubb set the tone once again for the Browns with 26 carries for 116 yards and his game-winning score. Cooper led the receiving game with 94 yards on seven catches.

As the Browns look to usher in Watson at quarterback, Brady’s Bucs will wait until Monday night next week to face the New Orleans Saints. They still remain atop the NFC South after the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) fell to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.