Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence leads Jaguars to stunning victory over Ravens with late touchdown, 2-point conversion

Jaguars won game, 28-27

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Baltimore Ravens with a last-second touchdown and two-point conversion to win the game, 28-27.

Lawrence led Jacksonville on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr. who somehow was able to stay in bounds as he caught a pass from Lawrence. After the play was confirmed as a touchdown, Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson decided to go for the win.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence drops back to pass during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence drops back to pass during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

On the conversion attempt, Lawrence found Zay Jones to give Jacksonville the lead with 14 seconds left.

Lamar Jackson led Baltimore down the field and gave Justin Tucker a very long shot to win the game. Tucker attempted a 67-yard field goal with 3 seconds left, but it fell just short.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones, left, runs with the ball during the game against the Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 27, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones, left, runs with the ball during the game against the Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 27, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lawrence had three touchdown passes to go along with 321 yards through the air. Zay Jones had 11 catches for 145 yards and the all-important conversion. Marvin Jones Jr., JaMycal Hasty and Jamal Agnew each had touchdown catches from Lawrence.

For the Ravens, Jackson was 16 of 32 for 254 yards. He added 89 yards on the ground. Gus Edwards had a crucial fumble with 5:49 left that led to a Jaguars field goal. Baltimore recovered and scored a touchdown but couldn’t hold down the door.

Edwards had 52 rushing yards and a touchdown. Josh Oliver led Baltimore with four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars scrambles during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at TIAA Bank Field, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars scrambles during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at TIAA Bank Field, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Jacksonville moved to 4-7 with the win and Baltimore fell to 7-4.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

