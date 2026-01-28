Browns hire Todd Monken as next head coach: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cleveland Browns hired Todd Monken as its next head coach on Wednesday, replacing Kevin Stefanski, according to multiple reports.

Monken will be the 11th head coach since the team returned to the NFL in 1999. He was the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator from 2023 to 2025 under John Harbaugh. Monken was in the running to stay under Harbaugh when he took the New York Giants’ job but apparently passed on that for his first head-coaching opportunity in the NFL.

He will replace Stefanski, who was fired after a 5-12 season in Cleveland. Stefanski led the Browns to two playoff appearances and was a two-time NFL Coach of the Year before he was let go. Stefanski took the Atlanta Falcons’ job and the Giants will have to look elsewhere for an offensive coordinator.

As for Monken, he has previous experience in the Browns’ organization.

He was the team’s offensive coordinator in 2019 under head coach Freddie Kitchens. Cleveland was 6-10 that season with Baker Mayfield leading the charge at quarterback. The team finished 22nd in yards gained and points scored. He was also the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016 to 2018.

Monken had some success at the college football level. He served under Kirby Smart as the offensive coordinator from 2020 to 2022. Georgia won the national championship in 2021 and 2022. He was the head coach of Southern Miss from 2013 to 2015 as well.

Cleveland will have a lot to address on the offensive side of the ball in 2026. The team still has questions surrounding its quarterback and will have to do more to bolster the defense beyond Myles Garrett.