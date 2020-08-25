Browns' Grant Delpit carted off practice field with Achilles injury, possibly ending season

Cleveland Browns rookie Grant Delpit was carted off the practice field Monday after he suffered an Achilles injury during drills.

The Browns said Tuesday Delpit would undergo surgery to repair the injury. He is expected to miss the entire 2020 season.

CHIEFS' ANDY REID SAYS HE'S NOT CHANGING WHO HE IS AFTER SUPER BOWL WIN: 'I STILL LOVE CHEESEBURGERS'

According to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, Delpit was performing in individual drills when he went up for a pass and came down in pain. He was reportedly pounding his fists on the field while trainers looked after him. It was a no-contact play.

Delpit’s teammate Mack Wilson tweeted he was sorry to see the defensive back get carried out.

‘S—t hurting me @realgrantdelpit. I knew what you had on your mind for this year,” Wilson wrote.

GIANTS' JOE JUDGE GETS SOME ADVICE FROM LEGENDARY SUPER BOWL-WINNING HEAD COACH

The Browns selected Delpit in the second round of the draft. The LSU standout was coming off a national championship run with the Tigers.

In 2019, Delpit recorded 65 total tackles in 14 games. He had two interceptions as well. Throughout his collegiate career, he recorded 199 total tackles and eight interceptions. He also recovered two fumbles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cleveland will have to look to Andrew Sendejo or Sheldrick Redwine to potentially fill in the gaps left by Delpit’s injury.