Browns' Denzel Ward takes interception 99 yards for TD, jukes Joe Burrow

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward put Cleveland up early with an impressive interception return for a touchdown on a pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow and the Bengals were in the red zone on their first drive of Sunday’s game against the Browns. Burrow was looking for Ja’Marr Chase for a touchdown when Ward stepped in front of the pass and picked it off.

Ward would then juke Burrow, who fell, and beat tight end Drew Sample in a foot race to the end zone. The pick resulted in six points and gave Cleveland an early lead.

Cincinnati would answer on its next drive and tie the game up at 7-7. The game was tied as the first quarter came to an end.

Ward is in the middle of his fourth season with the Browns. The interception was his first of the 2021 season. He came into the game against Cincinnati with 24 tackles, two QB hits, a half-sack and three passes defended.

He hasn’t had more than two interceptions in a season since he had three in his rookie year in 2018. He made the Pro Bowl that year but hasn’t been back since.

The Browns’ defense is 13th in points allowed and third in yards allowed.