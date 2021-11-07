Vikings players wear 'Free Odell' shirts as star wide receiver set to hit waivers

Minnesota Vikings players were seen Sunday warming up before their game against the Baltimore Ravens and wearing "Free Odell" T-shirts in support of the star NFL wide receiver.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and cornerback Cameron Dantzler were among the players showing support for Odell Beckham Jr., who was granted his release by the Cleveland Browns earlier in the week after failing to find a trade partner for him.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry decided to make the decision Friday.

"After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we've determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement.

"We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we've just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career."

The terms of his release mean he will hit waivers Monday and go through the process before he can be a fully-fledged free agent. He would have to go unclaimed through Tuesday.

Where Beckham lands next is unclear. ESPN reported he is hoping to land with a Super Bowl contender.

Beckham’s acquisition sparked hope for a major resurgence of the Browns’ offense. With the Giants, Beckham was being compared to some of the greatest wide receivers of all-time, including Terrell Owens, Jerry Rice and Randy Moss. But Beckham never really meshed well in the offense with Baker Mayfield as quarterback.

In a little more than two seasons, Beckham played in 29 games and recorded 114 catches for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns. He only played 13 games over the last two seasons because of injuries.

This season, Beckham has played through a shoulder injury. He’s been targeted the most out of any pass-catcher on the offense but only had 17 catches for 232 yards to show for it.