Carson Wentz cuts deal with Minnesota Vikings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL journeyman Carson Wentz has signed a deal with his childhood team.

After spending his last season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 , Wentz has played on four teams over the past four years (Colts, Commanders, Rams, Chiefs). He will now make it five in five years after signing a contract with the Minnesota Vikings. It’s unclear what the terms of the contract were.

The decision to sign Wentz comes shortly after a coinciding move in which Minnesota sent backup Sam Howell to the Eagles. For that trade , Philadelphia got an additional fourth-round pick, while Minnesota received a fifth and seventh round pick in return.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wentz now joins a quarterback room with projected starter J.J. McCarthy, veteran Brett Rypien and rookie Max Brosmer.

Growing up , Wentz lived in North Dakota for a significant portion of his childhood. Since the Vikings were the closest NFL franchise to his home, he became a fan of the team. After a roundabout and bumpy pro football career, he’s coming back to his motherland.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wentz has 22,410 passing yards and 153 touchdowns in 98 career games. He won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in the 2017-18 season as a backup after tearing his ACL in the midst of an MVP-caliber season.