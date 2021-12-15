Browns' Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski test positive amid outbreak, 7 NFL teams in enhanced COVID protocols

The NFL has seen more than 70 players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list in just two days, but the outbreak continues to worsen as the Cleveland Browns, one of the worst-hit teams, added quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski to that list on Wednesday.

The Browns released a statement that Stefanski, who is vaccinated and has received a booster shot, tested positive for COVID after Wednesday morning’s round of testing.

NFL REQUIRES TIER 1 AND 2 EMPLOYEES TO RECEIVE COVID BOOSTER SHOT BY DEC. 27

"He is feeling fine and will continue his head coaching duties virtually as we prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders game on Saturday," the statement read. "Should Coach Stefanski not produce two negative tests by Saturday, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach and offensive coordinator Alex Can Pelts will serve as the play-caller in Saturday’s game."

The team announced shortly after that Mayfield had also tested positive.

The Browns held virtual meetings on Tuesday after eight players, including veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tested positive for COVID. The following day six more players were added to that list, including cornerback Troy Hill, safety John Johnson III, defensive tackle Malik McDowell, and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

An NFL spokesperson told The Associated Press that, despite the outbreak, there is "no discussion of changing the game’s status." The league has previously said there would be no plans to reschedule games because of COVID outbreaks.

The Browns are one of seven teams the NFL placed in enhanced COVID protocols as of Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. That list includes the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams , Atlanta Falcons , Detroit Lions , Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Football Team .

Sources told Schefter on Tuesday that the NFL saw 75 positive cases in the last two days, with a season-high of 37 in a single day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked about the situation on Wednesday, Stefanski remained optimistic saying, "We’ve been here before." But when asked if he wanted Saturday’s game to be postponed, he replied, "I'd like to see the Browns play well against the Raiders."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.