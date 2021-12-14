NFL requires Tier 1 and 2 employees to receive COVID booster shot by Dec. 27

After the league reported a season-high of 36 positive cases in a single day on Monday, the NFL is requiring all Tier 1 and 2 employees to get a COVID-19 booster shot by Dec. 27.

A memo issued to all 32 clubs reiterated the league’s stance on being vaccinated as the "most effective" method of being protected against COVID.

"Our own data has shown that unvaccinated players have contracted the virus and lst time as close contacts at a much greater rate than vaccinated players," the memo, obtained by the NFL Network, read.

"On November 29, the CDC issued a study showing that the effectiveness of the approved COVID-19 vaccines may decrease over time and has recommended that all eligible vaccinated individuals over the age of 18 should receive a booster shot," the memo continued. "In accordance with the CDC recommendation, all Tier 1 and 2 staff, who have previously been vaccinated and are eligible under the CDC guidelines, must receive a booster shot no later than December 27."

Under the new policy, any employee that is six months out from their initial Pfizer or Moderna shot or two months out from a Johnson and Johnson shot, must receive a booster shot. Failure to comply may lose their tiered status.

The announcement came the same day that a season-high 36 players were placed on the league’s COVID-19 list. Among the players added, were Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee, who missed the Los Angeles Rams ’ 30-23 win at Arizona that tightened the NFC race.

For now, players have not been required to receive a booster shot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.