Brown University's Olivia Pichardo becomes first woman to play in NCAA Division I baseball game

Pichardo became first woman to make a D-I roster

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
A freshman from Queens, New York, made history on the baseball diamond Friday.

Brown's Olivia Pichardo became the first woman to play in an NCAA Division I baseball game.

NCAA signage on the field before a game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Ole Miss Rebels during the Division I men's baseball championship at Charles Schwab Field Omaha June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Neb.

NCAA signage on the field before a game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Ole Miss Rebels during the Division I men's baseball championship at Charles Schwab Field Omaha June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The left-handed hitter pinch hit in the bottom of the ninth, grounding out to first in Brown's 10-1 loss.

Pichardo joined the USA Baseball Women's National Team last summer and was an intern for the New York Mets in their amateur scouting department. She also participated in the Friendship Series against Team Canada in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, over the summer.

Pichardo became the first woman on a Division I roster.

The Van Wickle Gates stand at the edge of the main campus of Brown University in Providence, R.I., Aug. 16, 2022.

The Van Wickle Gates stand at the edge of the main campus of Brown University in Providence, R.I., Aug. 16, 2022. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

"I’m living out my dream right now and the ideal college experience that I’ve always wanted, so that’s really cool," Pichardo said when she made the team.

"Olivia put together the most complete walk-on tryout I have seen from a player since becoming a head coach," head coach Grant Achilles said at the time.

She threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Mets on Women’s Day at Citi Field in August.

The seal of Brown University atop the Van Wickle Gates at the edge of the main campus in Providence, R.I., Aug. 16, 2022.

The seal of Brown University atop the Van Wickle Gates at the edge of the main campus in Providence, R.I., Aug. 16, 2022. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Pichardo was a varsity high school player at Garden School in the seventh grade.