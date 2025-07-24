Brother of late NFL hero Pat Tillman to undergo mental competency check before arson trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Richard Tillman, the younger brother of late NFL hero Pat Tillman, appeared in a California courtroom on Wednesday as questions rose about whether he would be mentally capable of standing trial.

Tillman crashed into a San Jose post office on Sunday morning and was arrested on suspicion of arson and vandalism, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. Police said he crashed into the post office located in a strip mall around 3 a.m.

It took about 50 firefighters an hour and a half to put out the flames, per NBC Bay Area.

In the courtroom, Tillman spoke out loud multiple times. He claimed he was competent, he didn’t need bail and that his attorney was "no longer my lawyer." His attorneys declared a doubt for Tillman to stand trial and no plea was entered. His bail was set at $136,000.

Tillman is due back in court in August, when the court will assign doctors to assess his competency.

Kevin Tillman, the brother of Pat and Richard, said that Richard was "livestreaming what, I’ll call, his altered self on social media," which occurred during the crash. Richard told police at the scene of the crash, which set the post office ablaze after the car caught on fire, that he was livestreaming it.

Richard also told officers he was Pat Tillman’s brother at the scene.

"Our family is aware that my brother Richard has been arrested," Kevin said in a statement to NBC Bay Area. "First and foremost, we are relieved that no one was physically harmed.

"We have limited information at this time, but we are in communication with local authorities and are providing as much background and context as we can.

"To be clear, it’s not secret that Richard has been battling severe mental health issues for many years. He has been livestreaming, what I’ll call, his altered self on social media for anyone to witness. Unfortunately, securing the proper care and support for him has proven incredibly difficult – or rather, impossible. As a result, none of this is as shocking as it should be. We have nothing further to add at this time."

