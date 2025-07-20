Brother of NFL hero Pat Tillman taken into custody after dramatic fiery crash into California post office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The brother of late NFL legend and U.S. Army Ranger Pat Tillman was involved in an early Sunday morning car crash that caused a post office to catch on fire.

San Jose Police are investigating a crash that occurred around 3 a.m. local time at the post office in question, per NBC Bay Area, and Richard Tillman was the main suspect as he was taken into custody in relation to the fire.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle drove into the post office and caught on fire, which also caused the building to flame up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Richard Tillman also told officers that he was Pat Tillman’s brother at the scene, according to the outlet. He said he was live streaming the situation on social media as well.

MARTINA NAVRATILOVA REACTS AS SUSPECTED SHOOTER IN IDAHO FIREFIGHTER AMBUSH IS IDENTIFIED

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office jail records confirm Richard Tillman was booked on Sunday, though no charges have been made publicly known. He also does not have a bail amount with a court appearance scheduled for July 23.

San Jose Police is working with San Jose Fire Department arson investigators, as well as the US Postal Inspectors, to determine who will lead the investigation into how the fire occurred in the building.

Pat Tillman was an NFL star for the Arizona Cardinals who famously left his career in football to enlist in the United States Army in May 2002. The decision came after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Tillman served in Iraq and Afghanistan as an Army Ranger, making several combat tours before being killed in the Afghanistan mountains.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While it was initially reported that Tillman was killed by enemy fire, the Pentagon told his family that he was killed by friendly fire. In 2007, the Pentagon ruled that Tillman’s death was accidental.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.