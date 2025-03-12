Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka noncommittal on LIV return: 'I don't know where I'm going'

It's unknown when Koepka's contract ends

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rumors have constantly circulated that Brooks Koepka has had buyer's remorse ever since joining LIV Golf on a deal he admitted was nine figures.

Koepka was one of the first big names to join the Saudi-funded tour in 2022 – he admitted at the 2023 Masters that his injuries played a major role in the move, which guaranteed a huge paycheck.

But earlier this month, golf legend Fred Couples revealed in a radio appearance that five-time major winner Koepka "wants" to return to the PGA Tour.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brooks Koepka at the final round of the masters

Brooks Koepka walks on the first hole during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2023, in Georgia. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"I talk to Brooks Koepka all the time," Couples said. "I love Brooks Koepka, and I'm not going to say anything extra except I talk to him all the time.... He wants to come back, I will say that. I believe he really wants to come back and play the Tour."

Koepka said ahead of LIV's latest event in Singapore that he spoke with Couples "quite a bit" after the appearance. The comments resulted in Phil Mickelson saying Couples pulled a "low class jerk move."

However, Koepka didn't exactly sound committed to LIV in the future.

"I've got a contract obligation out here to fulfill, and then we'll see what happens. I don't know where I'm going, so I don't know how everybody else does," Koepka said. "Right now I'm just focused on how do I play better, how do I play better in the majors, how does this team win, and then we'll figure out next year and how to play better again. It's the same thing. It's just a revolving cycle. I've got nothing. Everybody else seems to know more than I do."

Brooks Koepka after winning LIV tournament

Captain Brooks Koepka of Smash GC celebrates with the trophy after winning the LIV Golf Invitational - Orlando at The Orange County National on April 2, 2023, in Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TIGER WOODS UNDERGOES ACHILLES SURGERY AFTER SUSTAINING INJURY WHILE TRAINING AT HOME

It's unknown when Koepka's deal ends, but lots of contracts have been reported to be rather short-term – somewhere in the three- to five-year range.

The PGA Tour and LIV continue to have discussions, which PGA commissioner Jay Monahan has credited President Donald Trump for advancing. Monahan recently called Trump "the facilitator" in the discussions.

Koepka took the golf world by storm several years ago, winning four majors in a two-year span. However, injuries derailed him for a long while after. Following a torn patella tendon, he lost his dominant form, winning just one event in a three-year span ahead of his move to LIV, often finding himself outside the cutline. 

Brooks Koepka talks to the media

Brooks Koepka speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on June 28, 2022, in North Plains, Oregon. (Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He joined LIV after a missed cut at the 2022 Masters and finishes of T55 and 55th at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open that year. Koepka revitalized himself in 2023, winning the PGA Championship just a month after finishing T2 at The Masters, which earned him a spot on that year's Ryder Cup team. However, his best finish in a major last year was T26.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.