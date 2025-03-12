Brooks Koepka noncommittal on LIV return: 'I don't know where I'm going'

Rumors have constantly circulated that Brooks Koepka has had buyer's remorse ever since joining LIV Golf on a deal he admitted was nine figures.

Koepka was one of the first big names to join the Saudi-funded tour in 2022 – he admitted at the 2023 Masters that his injuries played a major role in the move, which guaranteed a huge paycheck.

But earlier this month, golf legend Fred Couples revealed in a radio appearance that five-time major winner Koepka "wants" to return to the PGA Tour.

"I talk to Brooks Koepka all the time," Couples said. "I love Brooks Koepka, and I'm not going to say anything extra except I talk to him all the time.... He wants to come back, I will say that. I believe he really wants to come back and play the Tour."

Koepka said ahead of LIV's latest event in Singapore that he spoke with Couples "quite a bit" after the appearance. The comments resulted in Phil Mickelson saying Couples pulled a "low class jerk move."

However, Koepka didn't exactly sound committed to LIV in the future.

"I've got a contract obligation out here to fulfill, and then we'll see what happens. I don't know where I'm going, so I don't know how everybody else does," Koepka said. "Right now I'm just focused on how do I play better, how do I play better in the majors, how does this team win, and then we'll figure out next year and how to play better again. It's the same thing. It's just a revolving cycle. I've got nothing. Everybody else seems to know more than I do."

It's unknown when Koepka's deal ends, but lots of contracts have been reported to be rather short-term – somewhere in the three- to five-year range.

The PGA Tour and LIV continue to have discussions, which PGA commissioner Jay Monahan has credited President Donald Trump for advancing. Monahan recently called Trump "the facilitator" in the discussions.

Koepka took the golf world by storm several years ago, winning four majors in a two-year span. However, injuries derailed him for a long while after. Following a torn patella tendon, he lost his dominant form, winning just one event in a three-year span ahead of his move to LIV, often finding himself outside the cutline.

He joined LIV after a missed cut at the 2022 Masters and finishes of T55 and 55th at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open that year. Koepka revitalized himself in 2023, winning the PGA Championship just a month after finishing T2 at The Masters, which earned him a spot on that year's Ryder Cup team. However, his best finish in a major last year was T26.

