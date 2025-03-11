Tiger Woods undergoes Achilles surgery after sustaining injury while training at home

Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that he ruptured his left Achilles tendon.

"As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured," Woods announced on social media.

Woods said he underwent the surgery Tuesday, it "went smoothly" and "we expect a full recovery."

"I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."

Woods has been participating in his new venture, TGL, a golf simulator league founded by Woods and Rory McIlroy. He's teamed up with Tom Kim, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner.

Woods' already bleak future somehow looks even more ominous. Since finishing tied for ninth at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, his best finish in his 18 official events since then has been tying for 37th at the 2020 PGA Championship.

Last year, he competed in just five events, one of them being the Genesis Invitational, the other four majors. He withdrew from the Genesis, finished dead last in the Masters and missed the cut in the final three majors.

That came after he competed in only the Genesis and Masters in 2023, where he finished tied in 45th and withdrew, respectively. In 2022, he played in the Masters (47th), the PGA Championship (withdrew) and the Open Championship (missed cut).

Just when it appeared Woods was turning the clock back, it seemed like all false hope. In 2018, he finished second in the FedEx Cup standings. In 2019, he won the Masters.

Since then, it's been a tough stretch for Woods, who, in 14 majors since winning the green jacket in 2019, has failed to muster a top 20 finish. It’s his longest such streak since failing to finish in the top 20 in the first six majors of his career in 1995 and 1996. In his last 26 majors, he has only four top 20 finishes.

After the U.S. Open, Woods, who turned 49 in December, admitted it "may or may not" have been his last one. His latest injury raises more questions about his future.

