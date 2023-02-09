Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Nets
Published

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant reportedly traded to Phoenix Suns

The reported deal comes just days after the Brooklyn Nets traded away fellow star Kyrie Irving

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly agreed to a deal to trade away superstar Kevin Durant just days after the franchise agreed to send away fellow star Kyrie Irving, ending the franchise's hopes of creating a dynasty with the two players.

Durant will be sent to the Phoenix Suns for a whopping four 1st-round picks as part of what would be one of the biggest blockbuster deals in NBA history, according to ESPN.

The deal includes the Nets receiving Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft compensation. The Suns will acquire Durant and TJ Warren, per ESPN.

According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant wanted to move to the Suns and new owner Mat Ishbia pushed to finalize the deal.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets drives with the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center on January 06, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The first-round picks are unprotected in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, Wojnarowski reported.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania also confirmed the trade.

The deal comes just days after the Nets sent Irving to the Dallas Mavericks Sunday, solidifying their plan to completely revamp the franchise. 

The Phoenix Suns were reported to be among teams who reached out to the Nets immediately after the Irving deal was announced Sunday, and Durant previously expressed interest in them this past offseason.

Durant signed a four-year, $194 million extension with the Nets in the offseason.

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly traded away both Kevin Durant #7 and Kyrie Irving #11.

Kyrie Irving #11 (L) and Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets look on against the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center on January 30, 2023 in New York City. 

He was locked in with the Nets until 2026.

With Irving traded, Durant was the last remaining player from the 2019 offseason, when both decided to join the Nets in an attempt to build a dynasty.

The trade also comes just hours after a mega, three-team trade was announced for the Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller and Scott Thompson contributed to this report.