Broncos' Jerry Jeudy has high expectations for Russell Wilson: 'He’s going to help me a lot this year'

The Broncos acquired Wilson from Seattle in the offseason

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Denver Broncos made one of the most interesting moves of the offseason when the team landed Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson will join a team with young wide receivers hungry to break out and start winning games in the highly competitive AFC West division

Quarterback Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos addresses the press at UCHealth Training Center on March 16, 2022, in Englewood, Colorado.

Quarterback Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos addresses the press at UCHealth Training Center on March 16, 2022, in Englewood, Colorado. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

One of those wide receivers, Jerry Jeudy, is looking forward to how much Wilson could help him.

"He could help me a lot. He’s a great quarterback – a Hall of Fame [caliber] quarterback that came to the offense as a leader. [He’s] getting me better as well. He’s going to help me a lot this year," Jeudy told reporters Wednesday.

Denver Broncos' new starting quarterback Russell Wilson is flanked by head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right, and general manager George Paton March 16, 2022, at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colorado.

Denver Broncos' new starting quarterback Russell Wilson is flanked by head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right, and general manager George Paton March 16, 2022, at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

"Just the energy. [He’s] always uplifting guys and always motivating guys to go out there and keep working hard. On the off days when you don’t feel like working or doing anything, he’s the guy that comes up [to you] and gets your mind right for it. That’s a great guy to be around."

Jeudy was hampered by an ankle injury for most of the season.

He played in 10 games and had 38 catches for 467 yards and failed to score a touchdown.

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy before the Washington Football Team game at Empower Field at Mile High on Oct. 31, 2021, in Denver.

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy before the Washington Football Team game at Empower Field at Mile High on Oct. 31, 2021, in Denver. (Ron Chenoy-USA Today Sports)

Denver finished 7-10 and let go of head coach Vic Fangio at the end of the season. The team hired Nathaniel Hackett to replace him.

