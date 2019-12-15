Denver Broncos' Von Miller frustrated with loss to Kansas City Chiefs as team is eliminated from playoff contention

The Denver Broncos officially were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs and the disappointing season left star linebacker Von Miller stunned.

Miller, a seven-time Pro Bowler, addressed the media after the team’s 23-3 loss to the Chiefs.

He told reporters he was “lost for words” and cited his age in trying to bring the Broncos back to the glory they saw only a few seasons ago.

“For me, I guess it just looks different from my lens. I’m 30 years old. I’ve been playing for nine years. I’m ready to hit the gear. I’m ready to go again,” Miller said, as KCNC reported.

“I’m ready to bring whatever we had in the past back. I want that back. Down year. Two down years. Three down years. Four down years. We did that. Now, I’m trying to get back on it. Whenever we put it all out there and we come up short, it's definitely defeating. It’s more than just winning or losing. It defeats my soul.”

Miller, who was the MVP of Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers, had two tackles, including one sack in the loss against Kansas City.

He has seven sacks total this season and 40 combined tackles.

With the loss, the Broncos fell to 5-9.