Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott at center of unusual coin-toss controversy before game vs. Los Angeles Rams

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was at the center of an unusual coin-toss controversy prior to the start of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Prescott and his teammates joined the Rams at midfield for the coin toss – which occurs before every NFL game. The Cowboys won the toss and Prescott had the option either to receive the ball right away or to defer to the second half. He gave his answer to referee Walt Anderson.

Anderson apparently heard Prescott say that the Cowboys wanted to kick the ball instead of saying they wanted to defer to the second half. However, Prescott apparently told coach Jason Garrett he said he wanted the team to defer to the second half. The alleged flub would have caused the Rams to receive the ball in the first half and the second half.

The FOX broadcast showed the video of the coin toss.

Prescott told Anderson his team wanted “defense” and to “kick it that way.”

He then said, “We defer to the second half.”

The Cowboys received the ball in the second half the referees deliberated at halftime.

Dallas was leading 28-7 after the first half.