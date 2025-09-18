Broncos' Sean Payton talks opportunity to coach Tom Brady in international flag football tournament

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Payton, the head coach of the Denver Broncos, spoke about the opportunity to coach Tom Brady and other NFL stars during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic next year.

Brady is ending his retirement once again — sort of – as he joins the fray. The seven-time Super Bowl winner will be among current and former NFL players who will compete in a three-team flag football tournament in Saudi Arabia in March.

"I had gotten a text from Tom, and he was explaining what the tournament was," Payton said. "I looked at the calendar, it’s a vacation week. I don’t travel much. I think more importantly, it’s significant when it comes to growing our game with the Olympics not that far around the corner. There are three teams playing one day in a round-robin format. Then a final championship game."

Brady will join Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, Maxx Crosby, Rob Gronkowski and others in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on March 21 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Payton, Pete Caroll and Kyle Shanahan have been tapped as coaches.

Flag football is scheduled to debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Active NFL players have received clearance to participate. Payton could be a candidate for a future Team USA coaching role.

Payton suggested Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, could handle the quarterback duties for the flag football team he coaches in 2026.

"I don’t know if I had any conditions. One of them might have been — because he is playing, so it might’ve been that he’s my quarterback in that game," Payton said in reference to Brady adding his name to the list of tournament participants.

"I have to look at 5-on-5 [rules]. When I heard it, right away… I have enough headaches right now, but at some point, it’ll be interesting to look at how that game is played. I think it’s a great opportunity for three or four days to travel abroad and be with some good people."

Payton did not offer details about whether any Broncos players could participate in the tournament.

In the meantime, Payton’s primary focus remains on the Broncos’ visit to Los Angeles this weekend for a game against the Chargers.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

