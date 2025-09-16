Tom Brady returning to football competition next year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady is coming out of retirement – sort of.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be among current and former NFL players who will compete in a three-team flag football tournament in Saudi Arabia next March.

Brady will join Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, Maxx Crosby, Rob Gronkowski and others in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on March 21 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Pete Carroll, Sean Payton and Kyle Shanahan will be the coaches.

"It's a multi-year commitment," Brady said on Monday. "Obviously, we're getting off to a good start. The first year will be kind of where everyone’s attention and energy is at. It’s the first time we’ve ever done something like this, but all the players that I’ve talked to are excited about playing.

"Obviously, with the Olympics coming up in 2028, I think it’s all the NFL players' first exposure to it, and I didn’t want to miss out on being a part of it."

FOX Sports will televise the tournament and comedian Kevin Hart will be the host. Brady partnered with Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority.

"I couldn’t be more excited to return to the field, get the competitive juices flowing alongside some of the game’s brightest stars and iconic legends, and bring a truly unique global sports event to fans everywhere during Riyadh Season," Brady added in a press release. "I have always admired the power of flag football and how it connects fans of all ages, and it’s awesome to be able to showcase the sport on such a global stage while joining together so many incredibly skilled athletes."

Gronkowski, who is an analyst on FOX Sports like Brady, said his former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate asked him to be part of the flag football event.

"I was like, ‘There’s no contact, right?’" he said. "I was like, ‘I already did all my contact in my life. I paid my dues in that department.’ I love to compete. I love to run around. I run routes every once in a while as well.

"It's always going to be in my blood because I've been doing it my whole entire life. It brings joy out of me."

