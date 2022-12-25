Expand / Collapse search
Denver Broncos
Broncos' Randy Gregory punches Rams lineman after blowout loss

The incident occurred moments after Los Angeles' 51-14 victory over Denver

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Los Angeles Rams may have delivered a Christmas Day drubbing of the Denver Broncos on Sunday 51-14 but tensions between players of both teams boiled over after the game.

Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi didn’t appear to be in the holiday spirit after the game. As players from both sides met each other to shake hands after the game, Aboushi appeared to be talking to Gregory as they walked over to Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson. 

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers runs between Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis, left, and linebacker Randy Gregory during the first half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. 

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers runs between Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis, left, and linebacker Randy Gregory during the first half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

It was unclear what was said but it was compelling enough for Gregory to smack Aboushi in the helmet. Aboushi struck back and both players had to be held back from escalating the incident further. The incident appeared to interrupt Baker Mayfield’s postgame chat with CBS’ Tracy Wolfson.

Another angle of the incident showed Rams veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner coming to have the last word with Gregory before both teams hit the showers.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams sets up in the shotgun behind Brian Allen #55 and Oday Aboushi #63 during a 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams sets up in the shotgun behind Brian Allen #55 and Oday Aboushi #63 during a 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

FILE -Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory looks on during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sep 18, 2022, in Denver. Gregory’s knee is healthy and he’s ready to return after missing more than two months. 

FILE -Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory looks on during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sep 18, 2022, in Denver. Gregory’s knee is healthy and he’s ready to return after missing more than two months.  (AP Photo/Bart Young, File)

Gregory joined the Broncos in the offseason. Before Sunday’s game, he had record 10 tackles and two sacks in five games in 2022. Aboushi is a veteran offensive lineman who joined the Rams in 2022 after a season with the Los Angeles Charters. He’s appeared in 12 games this season.

Denver, who came into the game as a top three defense, suffered one of its worst losses of the season.

