Broncos' Randy Gregory punches Rams lineman after blowout loss

The Los Angeles Rams may have delivered a Christmas Day drubbing of the Denver Broncos on Sunday 51-14 but tensions between players of both teams boiled over after the game.

Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi didn’t appear to be in the holiday spirit after the game. As players from both sides met each other to shake hands after the game, Aboushi appeared to be talking to Gregory as they walked over to Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson.

It was unclear what was said but it was compelling enough for Gregory to smack Aboushi in the helmet. Aboushi struck back and both players had to be held back from escalating the incident further. The incident appeared to interrupt Baker Mayfield’s postgame chat with CBS’ Tracy Wolfson.

Another angle of the incident showed Rams veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner coming to have the last word with Gregory before both teams hit the showers.

Gregory joined the Broncos in the offseason. Before Sunday’s game, he had record 10 tackles and two sacks in five games in 2022. Aboushi is a veteran offensive lineman who joined the Rams in 2022 after a season with the Los Angeles Charters. He’s appeared in 12 games this season.

Denver, who came into the game as a top three defense, suffered one of its worst losses of the season.