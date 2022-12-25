Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Green Bay Packers
Published

Mason Crosby breaks Brett Favre's Packers record vs Dolphins

Crosby has never been a Pro Bowler

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Mason Crosby solidified himself a spot among the all-time Green Bay Packers greats on Sunday even before any points were put on the board in the team’s 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Crosby set a franchise record for most consecutive games played with 256 and broke Brett Favre’s record in the process. He also tied London Fletcher for fourth all-time in the category, according to Packers Wire. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Green Bay Packers place kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal, held by Green Bay Packers punter Pat O'Donnell (16) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. 

Green Bay Packers place kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal, held by Green Bay Packers punter Pat O'Donnell (16) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Crosby was 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra points in the win over the Dolphins. He finished with 14 of the team’s 26 points. 

The Packers released a video upon Crosby breaking the record. The clip was narrated by longtime teammate Aaron Rodgers.

Pat O'Donnell #16 of the Green Bay Packers high fives Mason Crosby #2 after a field goal during the second half of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Pat O'Donnell #16 of the Green Bay Packers high fives Mason Crosby #2 after a field goal during the second half of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

LIONS' JARED GOFF LIKENS FIELD CONDITIONS AT BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM TO 'CEMENT' AFTER LOSS

"Find the words to describe a player like Mason Crosby isn’t always easy," Rodgers says in the video. "But for years, we’ve done our best to do it anyway."

Since the Packers took him in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft, he’s been the mainstay in the franchise and has been through all the ups and downs with Favre and Rodgers. He’s led the league three times in extra-point makes and led the league in points in his rookie year with 141.

Green Bay Packers place kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal, held by Green Bay Packers punter Pat O'Donnell (16) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. 

Green Bay Packers place kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal, held by Green Bay Packers punter Pat O'Donnell (16) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Somehow, Crosby has never made the Pro Bowl. He has one Super Bowl ring to his credit.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.