Broncos officially end Chiefs' reign as AFC West champs with Chargers' loss to Texans

The Denver Broncos officially ended the Kansas City Chiefs’ reign on top of the AFC West Saturday when the Houston Texans topped the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-16.

The Broncos pulled out a victory over the Chiefs Thursday night and received the bonus gift of a Chargers loss.

It’s Denver’s first division title since the 2015 season, which is also the last time the team won the Super Bowl.

Kansas City had won the division title each year since the 2016 season when Alex Smith was still the starting quarterback. After Smith passed the torch to Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ winning continued. This year, the Chiefs looked out of sorts on both sides of the ball. Injuries had a lot to do with it. Kansas City also failed to win close games. The team dropped to 6-10 with their loss to Denver.

The Texans stayed in contention for the AFC South title with the win. C.J. Stroud had two big touchdown passes in the first quarter, a 75-yarder to Jayden Higgins and a 43-yarder to Jaylin Noel.

Houston’s defense stymied Justin Herbert enough to win the game. Herbert threw an interception at the goal line in the second quarter to end their threat. When Los Angeles forced a turnover on the subsequent Houston drive, the Chargers failed to get points on the board again after Cameron Dicker missed a field goal try.

The Chargers made it a game in the second half when Herbert threw a touchdown pass to Oronde Gadsden in the third quarter and Omarion Hampton found the end zone on a 5-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth. The Chargers never got the ball back after the Hampton score.

Herbert was 21 of 32 passing for 236 yards and an interception. He was sacked five times.

Stroud was 16 of 28 for 244 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Houston’s win also meant the Indianapolis Colts were eliminated from playoff contention. The Colts started the season 7-1, but haven’t won a game since Daniel Jones went down with a season-ending Achilles injury.