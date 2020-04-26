Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy: 'I'm the best wide receiver' in 2020 NFL Draft

Jerry Jeudy believes that he was the best wide receiver taken in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jeudy, the No. 15 overall pick, was drafted by the Denver Broncos this past Thursday and will step into a starting role immediately, alongside fellow wideout Courtland Sutton, tight end Noah Fant and running backs Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon. Jeudy will be a key teammate for quarterback Drew Lock, entering his second year in the NFL.

DALLAS COWBOYS' JERRY JONES HAILS NFL DRAFT AS 'RESPITE' FROM CORONAVIRUS

"I feel like I'm the best wide receiver because I've got the ability to separate," Jeudy said Thursday after the Broncos drafted him. “You need to find a way to get open and I feel like that's what I can do. I feel like if I'm getting open and creating 5, 6 yards of separation every time, that means more yards and yards after catch. I feel like once I've created that separation, I get 10, 12 more yards. It's just good to be able to be one of the top route-runners."

Jeudy, a two-time first-team All-American and the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner, fell to the Broncos at No. 15 and was the second wide receiver off the board. Henry Ruggs III, Jeudy's college teammate at Alabama, went to the Raiders at No. 12.

The Buccaneers then traded up to get Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs at No. 13, and the 49ers followed that up by picking defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw out of South Carolina with the 14th selection.

EAGLES TURN HEADS WITH JALEN HURTS SELECTION, GM SAYS QUARTERBACK WAS BEST ON BOARD

The Broncos chose Jeudy over former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who fell to the Dallas Cowboys two picks later.

"I expected to be a little bit higher, but at the same time, every year the draft is crazy," Jeudy said. "You never know what's going to happen in the draft.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jeudy finished with 159 receptions for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns during his career at Alabama.

"I feel like I'm a wide receiver," Jeudy said. "I can play inside, outside — wherever they put me at to get the ball... I don't feel like I'm a better inside receiver than I'm an outside receiver. I'm a receiver overall. I know how to get open — against press [coverage], against off [coverage], against whoever guards me. I know how to get open. That's it."