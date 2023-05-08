Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills
Brittany Williams seen in cryptic post as Josh Allen split rumors swirl

Williams unfollowed Allen on Instagram and deleted posts from Buffalo

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and Brittany Williams appeared to really be on the outs.

Rumors have swirled around the couple over the last few weeks about their relationship coming to an end. Over the last month, Williams unfollowed the quarterback on Instagram and appeared to celebrate her birthday without him. Additionally, any mention of Buffalo was removed from her account.

Josh Allen at the Kentucky Derby

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen walks the red carpet at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. (Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Things got a bit more interesting on Saturday when the two went to the Kentucky Derby, but without each other. One of Williams’ friends had an eyebrow-raising post on her Instagram Stories.

"Now accepting husband applications @brittwilll," the post read.

It is unclear when the two actually called it quits. Allen’s last post about Williams came on April 26, 2020.

A single Allen could be heading into the 2023 season with a chip on his shoulder after the apparent breakup and the addition of Aaron Rodgers in the AFC East with the New York Jets.

Brittany Williams at Bills-Jets

Brittany Williams looks on during the first half between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 6, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The two-time Pro Bowler was third in NFL MVP voting in 2022. He had 4,283 passing yards and 35 touchdown passes along with 762 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. The Bills finished 13-3 during the season and won the AFC East for the third straight time.

Buffalo added Connor McGovern, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray in the offseason and selected tight end Dalton Kincaid in the draft. 

Brittany Williams and Josh Allen

Brittany Williams and Josh Allen attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on Feb. 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The Bills look loaded up for another run.

