Patriots Super Bowl appearance was no fluke, team's legends say: 'They're for real'

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The New England Patriots were supposed to be "mid," as Rob Gronkowski told Fox News Digital, but instead, they looked like the Pats of yesteryear.

New England stunned the football world with a 14-3 record and going all the way to the Super Bowl, led by second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

Sure, New England perhaps benefited from an easy schedule in the regular season, and in the playoffs, they faced Jarrett Stidham instead of Bo Nix. The Super Bowl was not pretty, as they took a beating from the Seattle Seahawks.

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But Gronkowski and one of his former teammates do not believe the 2025 Pats were any sort of fluke.

"What the New England Patriots did this season was incredible. And they're just going to keep on building on that from here on and going into next year, I'm sure they're going to be making the playoffs on a consistent basis now," Gronk told Fox News Digital. "That's the expectation. They got the quarterback, they got the coach, they got the ownership, they got the foundation now, and you're going to see them competing at a high level every single year now, which is great for Patriot fans."

The Patriots have simply built the next generation of success, and Gronkowski sees the same in Infiniti and their newly-released QX65. Gronk and Julian Edelman were on hand at Grand Central Terminal in New York for the unveiling.

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"I've always been about showing up at big moments and putting in the work behind the scenes, and that's what stood out to me with the Infiniti. They're really being intentional about how they move forward and what they're building next. That's how you got to be as a football player, as an athlete, you got to be very intentional and in order to stay at the top of your game and be able to compete at a top level. And that's what Infiniti is doing."

"I was fortunate enough in my career to play in a lot of big moments, and that's exactly what you see with the Infiniti," Edelman added. "How they are so detailed and have a purpose for everything that they do. When you look at the design of the car, the back, the interior's spacious, very detailed. I mean, it's just something that's been so cool. It's been a fun experience."

Edelman, too, is "very confident" that the new-look Pats are here to stay.

"Anytime you got a head coach, a quarterback, an owner, and a GM working together and unison, it seems like every free agent they signed had a big moment, big role on the team. There was a lot of great things that happened."

Edelman did warn Patriots fans to temper expectations just a bit and not expect another 14-win season. However, he does expect a more sound product on the field.

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"it's time on task. You know, time on task with the quarterback. Get him ready with the offensive line, getting that offensive line kind of fixed up and get them working together more. I mean, they're a young group. So I'm really excited for the Patriots this year," he said.

"I think they're for real. They may go out and not have as many wins, but I think they're going to be a better football team this year."

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