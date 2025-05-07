British marathon runner Holly Archer responds to critics who took aim at her event attire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Holly Archer completed the London Marathon in less than three hours.

But before she crossed the finish line in 2 hours and 39 minutes, Archer contended with some unexpected commentary related to her appearance.

Archer appeared to wear a pair of running briefs as she ran the race, which apparently grabbed some fans' attention during the 26-mile event.

A video shared to Archer's social media platform was inundated with comments.

Some social media users claimed the 31-year-old seemed "uncomfortable," while others argued elements of the outfit closely resembled a woman's swimsuit.

Archer caught wind of the chatter and responded to critics by asking, "Should I have worn a tracksuit?"

